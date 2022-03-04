Super Zero Protocol Trading Down 2.1% This Week (SERO)

Super Zero Protocol (CURRENCY:SERO) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 4th. In the last seven days, Super Zero Protocol has traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Super Zero Protocol has a total market capitalization of $31.12 million and approximately $265,926.00 worth of Super Zero Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Super Zero Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0899 or 0.00000230 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,628.18 or 0.06719826 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.18 or 0.00069497 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol Coin Profile

Super Zero Protocol (CRYPTO:SERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 22nd, 2019. Super Zero Protocol’s total supply is 624,736,777 coins and its circulating supply is 346,137,180 coins. Super Zero Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SEROdotCASH . Super Zero Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@SERO.CASH . The official website for Super Zero Protocol is sero.cash

According to CryptoCompare, “SERO is a privacy coin Protocol supporting smart contract using Zero-Knowledge Proof. SERO adopt innovative UTXO+Account mixed mode. SERO is also a Privacy Protection platform which allows developers to issue privacy coins and use them in DApps, that means DApps can have Privacy features. It built a Zero-Knowledge Proof encryption library “Super-ZK” which is 20+ times faster than the latest zk-SNARKs (Sapling upgrade) that Zcash uses. “

Buying and Selling Super Zero Protocol

