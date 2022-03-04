SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 294,100 shares, a decline of 41.2% from the January 31st total of 500,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,220,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on SuperCom in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of SPCB stock opened at $0.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. SuperCom has a one year low of $0.40 and a one year high of $2.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.78.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SuperCom stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB – Get Rating ) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 245,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.23% of SuperCom at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

SuperCom Ltd. engages in the provision of traditional and digital identity solutions. It offers identification, tracking, and security products to government, private and public organization. The company operates through the following divisions: e-Gov, IoT, and Cyber Security. The e-Gov division provides solutions for traditional and biometrics enrollment, personalization, issuance and border control services, the company has helped governments and national agencies design and issue secured multi-identification, or Multi-ID, documents and robust digital identity solutions to their citizens, visitors and Lands.

