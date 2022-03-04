SuperFarm (SUPER) Price Reaches $0.64 on Top Exchanges

SuperFarm (CURRENCY:SUPER) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 4th. SuperFarm has a market capitalization of $256.90 million and approximately $31.57 million worth of SuperFarm was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SuperFarm coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.64 or 0.00001632 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, SuperFarm has traded down 13.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00004265 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000383 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000021 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000419 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000135 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kanga Exchange Token (KNG) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00011869 BTC.

SuperFarm Coin Profile

SuperFarm (SUPER) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 21st, 2021. SuperFarm’s total supply is 999,998,077 coins and its circulating supply is 404,410,904 coins. SuperFarm’s official Twitter account is @SuperFarmDao

According to CryptoCompare, “SuperCoin (SUPER) is an X11 PoW/PoS hybrid that has a 90 second block time and a difficulty retargetting each block. The PoS block time is 20 seconds per block with a high first year annual rate of 100%, dropping to 50% in year 2, and a final 1% in year 3. The PoW payout halves the block reward every 45 days from an initial 512 SUPER, to a minimum of 1 coin per block. There are also superblocks every 3 hours of 4x the normal payout, every day of 16x the normal payout, and every five days 128x the normal payout. There was a 5% premine for IPOing the coin. “

Buying and Selling SuperFarm

