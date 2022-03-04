Superior Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUPGF) Short Interest Update

Superior Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUPGF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,800 shares, a drop of 41.3% from the January 31st total of 52,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 66,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of Superior Gold stock opened at $0.67 on Friday. Superior Gold has a 52-week low of $0.35 and a 52-week high of $0.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.54.

Superior Gold Company Profile

Superior Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold resource properties. It owns the Plutonic Gold operations located in Australia. The company was founded on July 4, 2016 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

