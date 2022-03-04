Superior Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUPGF) Short Interest Update

Superior Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUPGF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,800 shares, a drop of 41.3% from the January 31st total of 52,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 66,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Shares of Superior Gold stock opened at $0.67 on Friday. Superior Gold has a 52-week low of $0.35 and a 52-week high of $0.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.54.
Superior Gold Company Profile (Get Rating)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Superior Gold (SUPGF)
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
- 3 Blue Chip Bargain Stocks to Buy Now
- It’s Time To Walk, No Run, Away From Okta
- Best Buy Is One Of The Best Value Stocks Right Now
- The Analysts See Value In Dutch Bros Inc.
Receive News & Ratings for Superior Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.