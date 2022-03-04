sUSD (SUSD) Trading 0.5% Higher This Week

sUSD (CURRENCY:SUSD) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 4th. Over the last week, sUSD has traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. sUSD has a total market capitalization of $81.32 million and approximately $110.28 million worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One sUSD coin can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00002561 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002557 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003779 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002560 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.71 or 0.00035061 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.37 or 0.00103213 BTC.

sUSD Profile

sUSD is a coin. It launched on June 11th, 2018. sUSD’s total supply is 81,180,360 coins. The Reddit community for sUSD is /r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . sUSD’s official website is www.synthetix.io . sUSD’s official message board is blog.havven.io . sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “sUSD is a stablecoin that scales while avoiding the risks of centralized off-chain assets will be a huge benefit for the entire trading ecosystem. It will provide fast interexchange settlement, stable trading against ERC-20 assets, and a safe place to park value without the need to settle into fiat. The network is built on the Ethereum blockchain and it employs two tokens, both of which are ERC20 compatible. The Havven network has been released as an open source protocol so that anyone can integrate with it, including exchanges and decentralized platforms. “

Buying and Selling sUSD

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as sUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade sUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy sUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

