SushiSwap (SUSHI) Hits Market Capitalization of $385.57 Million

SushiSwap (CURRENCY:SUSHI) traded down 8.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 4th. SushiSwap has a total market cap of $385.57 million and approximately $127.22 million worth of SushiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, SushiSwap has traded 8.3% lower against the dollar. One SushiSwap coin can currently be purchased for about $3.03 or 0.00007756 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002557 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003761 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002559 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.67 or 0.00034980 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.31 or 0.00103178 BTC.

SushiSwap Coin Profile

SushiSwap is a coin. It launched on August 30th, 2020. SushiSwap’s total supply is 240,732,176 coins and its circulating supply is 127,244,443 coins. The official website for SushiSwap is sushiswap.org . SushiSwap’s official Twitter account is @SushiSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “SushiSwap is designed to be an evolution of #Uniswap with $SUSHI tokenomics. SushiSwap protocol better aligns incentives for network participants by introducing revenue-sharing & network effects to the popular AMM model. “

SushiSwap Coin Trading

