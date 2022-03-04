Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) Short Interest Update

Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 57,900 shares, a decline of 39.9% from the January 31st total of 96,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 224,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Swedish Match AB (publ) stock opened at $7.34 on Friday. Swedish Match AB has a 1-year low of $6.00 and a 1-year high of $9.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.76 and its 200 day moving average is $8.16.

SWMAY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.75.

Swedish Match AB engages in the manufacture and trade of lighters and tobacco products. It operates through the following segments: Snus and Moist Snuff; Other Tobacco Products; Lights; and Other Operations. The Snus and Moist Snuff segment produces and markets smokeless cigarettes. The Other Tobacco Products segment manufactures and sells chewing tobacco and cigars.

