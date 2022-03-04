Swingby (SWINGBY) Hits Market Cap of $3.07 Million

Swingby (CURRENCY:SWINGBY) traded down 8.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 4th. During the last week, Swingby has traded down 25.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Swingby coin can currently be purchased for $0.0090 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular exchanges. Swingby has a total market cap of $3.07 million and $296,679.00 worth of Swingby was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002560 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002558 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001819 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002557 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.71 or 0.00042783 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003761 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

About Swingby

Swingby (CRYPTO:SWINGBY) is a coin. It was first traded on July 23rd, 2020. Swingby’s total supply is 975,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 340,357,245 coins. The official website for Swingby is swingby.network/en . Swingby’s official Twitter account is @SwingbyProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Swingby is https://reddit.com/r/swingbyofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Swingby is swingby.network/en/news

According to CryptoCompare, “Swingby Labs is a Singapore-based company founded in 2018. A group of cryptocurrency enthusiasts who joined forces to develop solutions to connect Bitcoin with other blockchains. Now, during final preparations for our launch sequence, it is developing a protocol that moves assets quickly between blockchains, named Skybridge, and a few other projects… all using the most cutting-edge technology and research. Swingby is a decentralized proof-of-stake network that uses the latest advancements in cryptography research to allow you to move your tokens onto other chains without a trusted party. Our first launch will bridge Bitcoin to Ethereum. “

Swingby Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swingby directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swingby should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Swingby using one of the exchanges listed above.

