Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Shares Bought by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 96,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,341 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $4,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 11.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 3.3% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lifted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 3.6% in the third quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 6,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC lifted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 0.9% in the third quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 29,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 3.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. 93.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SYF shares. Barclays lifted their price target on Synchrony Financial from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Synchrony Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Synchrony Financial from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Stephens cut their price target on Synchrony Financial from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Synchrony Financial from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Synchrony Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.56.

SYF opened at $38.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.24. Synchrony Financial has a 12 month low of $37.76 and a 12 month high of $52.49.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.01. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 30.77% and a net margin of 27.27%. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is currently 12.01%.

Synchrony Financial declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, December 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider David P. Melito sold 9,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total transaction of $430,613.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Synchrony Financial (Get Rating)

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

