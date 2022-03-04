Synthetify Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $163,127.00 (SNY)

Synthetify (CURRENCY:SNY) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 4th. Synthetify has a market cap of $5.58 million and approximately $163,127.00 worth of Synthetify was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Synthetify coin can currently be bought for about $0.99 or 0.00002436 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Synthetify has traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002456 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001793 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.03 or 0.00041806 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,665.72 or 0.06542954 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,887.06 or 1.00356386 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.59 or 0.00045636 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.38 or 0.00047561 BTC.

Osmosis (OSMO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.94 or 0.00026842 BTC.

Synthetify Profile

Synthetify’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,625,000 coins. Synthetify’s official Twitter account is @synthetify

Buying and Selling Synthetify

