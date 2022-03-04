Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) Sets New 52-Week Low at $103.81

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $103.81 and last traded at $104.17, with a volume of 870723 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $108.79.

TSM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen boosted their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. DZ Bank initiated coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $125.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.88.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $122.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $546.20 billion, a PE ratio of 26.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.3897 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.11%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American National Bank acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Activest Wealth Management increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 225.0% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the third quarter worth about $32,000.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

