Taseko Mines (LON:TKO) Trading 5.2% Higher

Taseko Mines Limited (LON:TKO – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 5.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 150 ($2.01) and last traded at GBX 149.90 ($2.01). 7,241 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 11,591 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 142.50 ($1.91).

Separately, Liberum Capital restated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 140 ($1.88) price target on shares of Taseko Mines in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

Get Taseko Mines alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of £425.65 million and a P/E ratio of 19.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.32, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 146.43 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 146.14.

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. The company also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, the Harmony Gold Project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Taseko Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taseko Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.