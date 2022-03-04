Taylor Wimpey plc (LON:TW) Insider Jennie Daly Sells 53,388 Shares

Taylor Wimpey plc (LON:TW – Get Rating) insider Jennie Daly sold 53,388 shares of Taylor Wimpey stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 146 ($1.96), for a total transaction of £77,946.48 ($104,584.03).

Jennie Daly also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Taylor Wimpey alerts:

On Tuesday, February 8th, Jennie Daly bought 100 shares of Taylor Wimpey stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 150 ($2.01) per share, for a total transaction of £150 ($201.26).

Taylor Wimpey stock opened at GBX 138.55 ($1.86) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.42. Taylor Wimpey plc has a one year low of GBX 140.90 ($1.89) and a one year high of GBX 213.92 ($2.87). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 157.75. The company has a current ratio of 5.31, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a GBX 4.44 ($0.06) dividend. This is a boost from Taylor Wimpey’s previous dividend of $4.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.08%. Taylor Wimpey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.15%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 215 ($2.88) price target on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 195 ($2.62) price target on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 195 ($2.62) price objective on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 201.75 ($2.71).

Taylor Wimpey Company Profile (Get Rating)

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. The company builds and delivers various homes and communities, including apartments to six-bedroom houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Wimpey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Wimpey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.