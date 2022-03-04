Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) PT Lowered to $30.00

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Raymond James from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 36.49% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on TGLS. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Tecnoglass from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. B. Riley raised Tecnoglass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Sidoti raised Tecnoglass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tecnoglass from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.29.

TGLS stock opened at $21.98 on Friday. Tecnoglass has a twelve month low of $8.21 and a twelve month high of $34.90. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 15.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.12. Tecnoglass had a return on equity of 31.26% and a net margin of 14.35%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tecnoglass will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tecnoglass in the third quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Tecnoglass by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 294,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,309,000 after purchasing an additional 4,412 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Tecnoglass by 119.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 6,087 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Tecnoglass in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,885,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Tecnoglass by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 85,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 26,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.35% of the company’s stock.

Tecnoglass, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacturing, distribution, marketing, and installation of specification architectural glass and windows products sold to the construction industry. It operates through the following geographical segments: Colombia, United States, Panama, and Other.

