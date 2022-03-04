Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Insider Sells $246,753.12 in Stock

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 3,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total value of $246,753.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE:TDOC traded down $2.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $66.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,646,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,902,753. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.71 billion, a PE ratio of -11.99 and a beta of 0.36. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.05 and a twelve month high of $206.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $77.20 and a 200 day moving average of $110.36. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The health services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $554.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $546.54 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 43.60% and a negative return on equity of 1.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.27) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDOC. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Teladoc Health in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in Teladoc Health by 78.3% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 205 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Teladoc Health by 450.0% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 209 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in Teladoc Health in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Teladoc Health in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. 82.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Teladoc Health from $151.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Teladoc Health from $260.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Teladoc Health from $193.00 to $161.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Teladoc Health from $121.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.24.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

