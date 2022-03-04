Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) SVP Andrew Turitz Sells 1,754 Shares

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) SVP Andrew Turitz sold 1,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total transaction of $123,200.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:TDOC traded down $2.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $66.78. 3,646,215 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,902,753. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $77.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.36. The stock has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.99 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.05 and a twelve month high of $206.17.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The health services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.52. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 43.60% and a negative return on equity of 1.47%. The firm had revenue of $554.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $546.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.27) earnings per share. Teladoc Health’s revenue was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TDOC. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 78.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 205 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 450.0% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 209 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 111.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 290 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 82.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TDOC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Teladoc Health from $121.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $110.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $118.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $151.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $95.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.24.

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

