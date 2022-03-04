Telos (TLOS) Hits Market Capitalization of $273.52 Million

Telos (CURRENCY:TLOS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 4th. During the last week, Telos has traded 7.1% higher against the dollar. One Telos coin can currently be purchased for about $1.01 or 0.00002480 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Telos has a total market cap of $273.52 million and approximately $4.48 million worth of Telos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Telos alerts:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000590 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001721 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000039 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded 71% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000021 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0800 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $8,997.56 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

About Telos

Telos is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Telos’ total supply is 355,208,371 coins and its circulating supply is 270,123,444 coins. Telos’ official website is telosfoundation.io. The Reddit community for Telos is /r/TelosNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Telos’ official Twitter account is @HelloTelos and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Telos is a networked ecosystem enabling visionary leaders and communities to work together to build a new global economy. TLOS is the network's native digital asset required for voting the future direction of the network and staking or leasing to developers for computation and throughput. “

Buying and Selling Telos

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Telos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Telos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Telos using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Telos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Telos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.