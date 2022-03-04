Templeton Global Income Fund (NYSE:GIM) Sets New 52-Week Low at $4.93

Templeton Global Income Fund (NYSE:GIM – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $4.93 and last traded at $4.93, with a volume of 3689 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.99.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.29.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were paid a $0.0342 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.27%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Templeton Global Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Templeton Global Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $124,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Templeton Global Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $136,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Templeton Global Income Fund by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,285,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,860,000 after purchasing an additional 31,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in Templeton Global Income Fund by 225.7% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 40,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 28,152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.09% of the company’s stock.

About Templeton Global Income Fund (NYSE:GIM)

Templeton Global Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc It is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in government bonds. The fund is actively managed. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the J.P.

