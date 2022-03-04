Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) Sees Large Volume Increase

Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 143,154 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 2,146,836 shares.The stock last traded at $19.08 and had previously closed at $19.25.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TEN. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Tenneco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Tenneco from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Tenneco from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Tenneco from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Tenneco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.65, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 2.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.33 and its 200 day moving average is $12.98.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The auto parts company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.18 billion. Tenneco had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 141.02%. Tenneco’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Tenneco Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new stake in shares of Tenneco in the third quarter worth $26,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tenneco in the third quarter worth $26,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in shares of Tenneco in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tenneco by 134.1% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,687 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 2,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Tenneco by 218.6% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,830 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 2,628 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.02% of the company’s stock.

Tenneco Company Profile (NYSE:TEN)

Tenneco, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, market and sale of innovative clean air, powertrain and ride performance products and systems. It operates through the following segments: Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts. The Clean Air segment offers products and systems designed to reduce pollution and optimize engine performance, acoustic tuning, and weight on a vehicle for light vehicle, commercial truck, and off-highway original equipment customers.

