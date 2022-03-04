Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) Sees Large Volume Increase

Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 143,154 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 2,146,836 shares.The stock last traded at $19.08 and had previously closed at $19.25.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on TEN. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Tenneco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Tenneco from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Tenneco from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Tenneco from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Tenneco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.50.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.65, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 2.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.33 and its 200 day moving average is $12.98.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new stake in shares of Tenneco in the third quarter worth $26,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tenneco in the third quarter worth $26,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in shares of Tenneco in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tenneco by 134.1% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,687 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 2,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Tenneco by 218.6% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,830 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 2,628 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.02% of the company’s stock.
Tenneco Company Profile (NYSE:TEN)
Tenneco, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, market and sale of innovative clean air, powertrain and ride performance products and systems. It operates through the following segments: Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts. The Clean Air segment offers products and systems designed to reduce pollution and optimize engine performance, acoustic tuning, and weight on a vehicle for light vehicle, commercial truck, and off-highway original equipment customers.
