Terracoin Reaches Market Cap of $357,513.70 (TRC)

Terracoin (CURRENCY:TRC) traded 7.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 4th. Terracoin has a market cap of $357,513.70 and approximately $533.00 worth of Terracoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Terracoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0156 or 0.00000040 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Terracoin has traded down 56.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $39,066.36 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $288.43 or 0.00738318 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $79.18 or 0.00202668 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000783 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00005630 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.15 or 0.00031091 BTC.

Unbound (UNB) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000016 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Terracoin Coin Profile

Terracoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 26th, 2012. Terracoin’s total supply is 22,935,396 coins. The Reddit community for Terracoin is /r/terracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Terracoin is medium.com/@clockuniverse . The official website for Terracoin is www.terracoin.io . Terracoin’s official Twitter account is @terracoin_TRC and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Terracoin (abbreviated TRC) is a peer to peer decentralized currency based on Bitcoin. Terracoin was launched on the 26th of October 2012 and is an SHA-256 coin with a hard cap of 42 million coins. The block time is 2 minutes and the block reward is initially set to 20 TRC. The block reward halves every four years and difficulty retargets every thirty blocks or every hour. There was no premine. It is similar to Bitcoin, but with faster transactions, and improved security by having merged mining and Dark Gravity Wave difficulty recalculation. The Terracoin Foundation was formed to provide stable development, improved security and better community involvement for Terracoin. The TRC Dev Team is currently implementing DASH’s decentralized governance, masternodes, and instant sent. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Terracoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terracoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terracoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Terracoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

