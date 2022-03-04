Tether Gold (XAUT) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $893,825.00

Tether Gold (CURRENCY:XAUT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 4th. Tether Gold has a market capitalization of $208.21 million and approximately $893,825.00 worth of Tether Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tether Gold coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1,972.62 or 0.05049407 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Tether Gold has traded 4.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002557 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003761 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002559 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.67 or 0.00034980 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.31 or 0.00103178 BTC.

Tether Gold Coin Profile

Tether Gold is a coin. It was first traded on January 8th, 2020. Tether Gold’s total supply is 105,549 coins. Tether Gold’s official Twitter account is @tethergold and its Facebook page is accessible here . Tether Gold’s official website is tether.to

According to CryptoCompare, “Tether Gold (Gold) is a digital asset offered by TG Commodities Limited. One full XAUt token represents one troy fine ounce of gold on a London Good Delivery bar. The XAUT token can be transferred to any on-chain address from the purchasers' Tether wallet where it is issued after purchase. Specific gold bar(s) will be associated with each on-chain address where Tether Gold is held. “

Buying and Selling Tether Gold

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tether Gold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tether Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

