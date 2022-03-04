Teucrium Sugar Fund Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSEARCA:CANE)

Teucrium Sugar Fund (NYSEARCA:CANE – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Traders acquired 2,263 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,682% compared to the average daily volume of 127 call options.
In other Teucrium Sugar Fund news, CEO Sal Gilbertie sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.51, for a total value of $59,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in Teucrium Sugar Fund by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 115,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 25,456 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Teucrium Sugar Fund by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 118,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 12,552 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Teucrium Sugar Fund by 1,001.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,033 shares during the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Teucrium Sugar Fund during the fourth quarter worth $107,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its position in shares of Teucrium Sugar Fund by 457.3% in the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 223,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,138,000 after buying an additional 183,666 shares in the last quarter.
About Teucrium Sugar Fund (Get Rating)
Teucrium Sugar Fund (the Fund) is a commodity pool. The Fund is a series of the Teucrium Commodity Trust (Trust). The Teucrium Sugar Fund provides investors unleveraged direct exposure to sugar without the need for a futures account. The investment objective of the Fund is to have the daily changes in percentage terms of a weighted average of the closing settlement prices for three futures contracts for sugar (Sugar Futures Contracts) that are traded on ICE Futures US (ICE Futures), which includes the second-to-expire Sugar No.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Teucrium Sugar Fund (CANE)
