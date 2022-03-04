Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) Hits New 1-Year Low at $7.56

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $7.56 and last traded at $7.56, with a volume of 100140 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.79.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Argus lowered shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.40.

The stock has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.92.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 23.53%. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, EVP Eli Shani sold 5,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.14, for a total value of $43,231.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP David Matthew Stark sold 6,452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.14, for a total transaction of $52,519.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,011 shares of company stock valued at $188,598. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 119,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Red Cedar Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC now owns 185,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 61.6% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 45,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 14.2% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 1,507 shares during the period. 47.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile (NYSE:TEVA)

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development and production of medicines. Its products include medicines for cardiovascular diseases, pain relievers, obesity, cancer and supportive care, infectious diseases and human immunodeficiency viruses, and colds and coughs. The firm operates through following geographical segments: North America, Europe and International Markets.

