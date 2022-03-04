The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) Short Interest Update

The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,560,000 shares, a growth of 81.8% from the January 31st total of 6,910,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,950,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

In related news, Vice Chairman Hamilton E. James sold 3,074,349 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.45, for a total value of $413,346,223.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.38, for a total value of $4,121,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,232,249 shares of company stock worth $430,808,440 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BX. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 3.7% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 44,764 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,208,000 after buying an additional 1,601 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 0.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,864,659 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $333,275,000 after buying an additional 21,083 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 21.1% during the second quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 15,531 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after buying an additional 2,704 shares during the last quarter. Homrich & Berg grew its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 2.7% during the third quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 7,342 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $854,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 13.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 400,799 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,934,000 after buying an additional 47,838 shares during the last quarter. 61.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of The Blackstone Group stock traded down $4.69 on Friday, hitting $121.16. 6,557,227 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,273,083. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $123.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The Blackstone Group has a 52 week low of $63.71 and a 52 week high of $149.78. The company has a market cap of $83.22 billion, a PE ratio of 14.88, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.32.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The Blackstone Group’s revenue was up 59.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Blackstone Group will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a $1.45 dividend. This is a positive change from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. The Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is currently 71.25%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on The Blackstone Group to $176.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The Blackstone Group from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Bank of America started coverage on The Blackstone Group in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on The Blackstone Group in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered The Blackstone Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The Blackstone Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.40.

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of its flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

