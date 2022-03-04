The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) Shares Acquired by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 180,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,673 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust were worth $4,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GDV. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 168,500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,685 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $141,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the period.

Shares of GDV opened at $24.27 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.20. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a 1 year low of $22.34 and a 1 year high of $27.61.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.44%.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. It invests in sectors, such as financial services, energy and utilities, food and beverage, telecommunications, consumer products and healthcare. The company was founded on November 18, 2003 and is headquartered in Rye, NY.

