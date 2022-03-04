The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Price Target to $665.00

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from $704.00 to $665.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.93% from the company’s current price.

AVGO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $720.00 price target (up from $590.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, December 10th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $710.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $665.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. The analyst said its margin and FCF profile remains unmatched and its $10B buyback signals commitment to capital returns though management and he wouldn’t exclude further M&A. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $663.15.

Get Broadcom alerts:

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $578.60 on Friday. Broadcom has a twelve month low of $419.14 and a twelve month high of $677.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $598.50 and a 200-day moving average of $554.67. The firm has a market cap of $237.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.08 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.61 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 46.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Broadcom will post 29.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 159 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $626.99 per share, for a total transaction of $99,691.41. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 81 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $612.61 per share, for a total transaction of $49,621.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,530,000. BetterWealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at about $377,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,232 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at about $283,000. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 44 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. 80.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Broadcom (Get Rating)

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.