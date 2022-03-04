The Graystone Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GYST) Short Interest Update

The Graystone Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GYST – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 78,400 shares, a growth of 75.0% from the January 31st total of 44,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,048,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS GYST traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.02. 231,056 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,279,525. Graystone has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.03.

About Graystone

The Graystone Co, Inc is a holding company, which engages in Bitcoin mining and sale and hosting of Bitcoin mining equipment The company was founded by Paul J. Howarth and Joseph Wade Mezey on May 27, 2010 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, FL.

