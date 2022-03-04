The Graystone Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GYST) Short Interest Update

The Graystone Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GYST – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 78,400 shares, a growth of 75.0% from the January 31st total of 44,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,048,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS GYST traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.02. 231,056 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,279,525. Graystone has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.03.
About Graystone (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Graystone (GYST)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/28 – 3/4
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
- 3 Blue Chip Bargain Stocks to Buy Now
- It’s Time To Walk, No Run, Away From Okta
Receive News & Ratings for Graystone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graystone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.