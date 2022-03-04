The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) is Home Federal Bank of Tennessee’s 7th Largest Position

Home Federal Bank of Tennessee cut its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,033 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 330 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises about 1.7% of Home Federal Bank of Tennessee’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $4,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its stake in Home Depot by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 1,730 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 9,271 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,043,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Home Depot by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 2,465 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $809,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Home Depot by 2.4% during the third quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Somerset Trust Co lifted its stake in Home Depot by 0.3% in the third quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 10,108 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,318,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 69.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $406.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Home Depot from $380.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays upped their target price on Home Depot from $350.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Oppenheimer upgraded Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $470.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded Home Depot from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $394.48.

HD traded down $1.71 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $322.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 148,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,222,301. The stock has a market cap of $336.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.84, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $365.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $362.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $246.59 and a twelve month high of $420.61.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.03. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 2,082.76%. The firm had revenue of $35.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $1.90 per share. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.53%.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

