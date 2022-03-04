The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Bought by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,558 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $18,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 106.7% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 48,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 24,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.60, for a total transaction of $993,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on PNC. UBS Group began coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $229.50 to $232.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $220.21.

NYSE PNC traded down $5.94 on Friday, hitting $185.65. The company had a trading volume of 11,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,404,510. The company has a market capitalization of $77.69 billion, a PE ratio of 15.10, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $207.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $202.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $168.44 and a 12-month high of $228.14.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.62 by ($0.76). The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 28.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 14th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 39.40%.

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

