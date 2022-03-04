The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Purchased by Center For Asset Management LLC

Center For Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,619 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble accounts for 1.3% of Center For Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Center For Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pure Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 12,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after buying an additional 3,421 shares during the period. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,889,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the period. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 24,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,972,000 after buying an additional 1,459 shares during the period. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 642.4% during the fourth quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 242,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,401,000 after buying an additional 209,432 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PG traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $155.21. The company had a trading volume of 592,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,876,462. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.69. The company has a market capitalization of $375.60 billion, a PE ratio of 27.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.46. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $121.54 and a 1-year high of $165.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $20.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.34 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 31.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st were paid a $0.8698 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 20th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.48%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PG. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.00.

In other news, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 1,927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.51, for a total value of $295,813.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,335 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.51, for a total value of $204,935.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 566,796 shares of company stock valued at $91,098,906 over the last ninety days. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

