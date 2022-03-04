Thilo Schroeder Buys 116,290 Shares of Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD) Stock

Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Rating) Director Thilo Schroeder acquired 116,290 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.94 per share, for a total transaction of $2,202,532.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Thilo Schroeder also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 4th, Thilo Schroeder purchased 56,300 shares of Revolution Medicines stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.69 per share, for a total transaction of $995,947.00.

On Tuesday, February 8th, Thilo Schroeder purchased 300,000 shares of Revolution Medicines stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $45.00 per share, for a total transaction of $13,500,000.00.

On Friday, February 18th, Thilo Schroeder purchased 400,000 shares of Revolution Medicines stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $6,800,000.00.

Shares of RVMD traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.31. 500,068 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 521,229. Revolution Medicines, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.18 and a 1-year high of $50.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.22 and a 200-day moving average of $26.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -7.30 and a beta of 1.90.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.06). Revolution Medicines had a negative return on equity of 26.76% and a negative net margin of 587.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.52) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Revolution Medicines, Inc. will post -2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

RVMD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Revolution Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $36.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Revolution Medicines from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Revolution Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Revolution Medicines currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.00.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RVMD. Nextech Invest AG acquired a new stake in Revolution Medicines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,710,000. Woodline Partners LP grew its position in Revolution Medicines by 237.0% during the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 2,930,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,749,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060,554 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG grew its position in Revolution Medicines by 86.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,458,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Revolution Medicines by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,348,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,544,000 after buying an additional 570,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Casdin Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Revolution Medicines by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Casdin Capital LLC now owns 2,800,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,028,000 after buying an additional 495,000 shares during the last quarter. 95.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers. The company is developing RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, such as gynecologic and colorectal cancer tumors.

