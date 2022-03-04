Tidewater (NYSE:TDW) Sets New 52-Week High at $16.50

Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $16.50 and last traded at $16.36, with a volume of 15011 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.44.

The firm has a market capitalization of $681.52 million, a P/E ratio of -5.53 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.14.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tidewater by 138.3% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,662 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,706 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Tidewater by 15.8% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,686 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tidewater in the second quarter worth approximately $139,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tidewater in the second quarter worth approximately $188,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tidewater in the fourth quarter worth approximately $192,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

Tidewater, Inc engages in the provision of offshore marine support and transportation services to the offshore energy industry. It includes the towing of, and anchor handling for, mobile offshore drilling units, transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, work over and production activities, offshore construction and seismic and subsea support, and a variety of specialized services such as pipe and cable laying.

