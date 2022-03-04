Titan Medical (NASDAQ:TMDI) versus UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) Head-To-Head Review

Titan Medical (NASDAQ:TMDI – Get Rating) and UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Titan Medical has a beta of 3.04, meaning that its share price is 204% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, UFP Technologies has a beta of 0.99, meaning that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Titan Medical and UFP Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Titan Medical N/A -100.14% -36.75% UFP Technologies 8.63% 9.17% 7.92%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Titan Medical and UFP Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Titan Medical $20.00 million 3.01 -$24.18 million ($0.49) -1.10 UFP Technologies $179.37 million 2.80 $13.37 million $2.22 30.00

UFP Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Titan Medical. Titan Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than UFP Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Titan Medical and UFP Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Titan Medical 0 0 2 0 3.00 UFP Technologies 0 0 2 0 3.00

Titan Medical presently has a consensus price target of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 638.96%. UFP Technologies has a consensus price target of $81.00, indicating a potential upside of 21.64%. Given Titan Medical’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Titan Medical is more favorable than UFP Technologies.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

4.2% of Titan Medical shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.2% of UFP Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 10.0% of UFP Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

UFP Technologies beats Titan Medical on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Titan Medical Company Profile (Get Rating)

Titan Medical, Inc. engages in the research and development of a computer-assisted robotic surgical technology for application in minimally invasive surgery (MIS). Its portfolio, the Enos™ system, is a robotic single access surgery with dual 3D and 2D definition vision systems, multi-articulating instruments, and a surgeon workstation. The company was founded on July 28, 2008 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

UFP Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

UFP Technologies, Inc. engages in designing and custom manufacturing of components, subassemblies, products and packaging utilizing specialized foams, films, and plastics primarily for the medical market. The firm manufactures its products by converting raw materials using laminating, molding, radio frequency and impulse welding and fabricating manufacturing techniques. �It’s single-use and single-patient devices and components are used in a wide range of medical devices, disposable wound care products, infection prevention, minimally invasive surgery, wearables, orthopedic soft goods, and orthopedic implant packaging. The firm also providing highly engineered products and components to customers in the automotive, aerospace and defense, consumer, electronics, and industrial markets. �Its products include military uniform and gear components, automotive interior trim, athletic padding, environmentally friendly protective packaging, air filtration, abrasive nail files, and protective cases and inserts. �The company was founded by Richard L. Bailly, Robert W. Drew, Sr. and William H. Shaw in 1963 and is headquartered in Newburyport, MA.

