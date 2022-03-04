TOD’S S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TODGF) Short Interest Update

TOD’S S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TODGF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 57,400 shares, a decrease of 38.5% from the January 31st total of 93,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS TODGF opened at $56.21 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.47. TOD’S has a 52 week low of $46.79 and a 52 week high of $74.75.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TODGF shares. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of TOD’S in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of TOD’S in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of TOD’S in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded TOD’S from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut TOD’S from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.95.

TOD'S S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, creates, produces, and distributes shoes, leather goods and accessories, and apparel in Italy, Europe, the Americas, Greater China, and internationally. The company distributes its products through directly operated single-brand stores (DOS), e-commerce website, franchised stores, and independent multi-brand stores under the TOD'S, HOGAN, FAY, and ROGER VIVIER brands.

