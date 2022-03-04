TokenPay Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $58,948.00 (TPAY)

TokenPay (CURRENCY:TPAY) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 4th. TokenPay has a total market capitalization of $755,595.19 and $58,948.00 worth of TokenPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TokenPay coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0342 or 0.00000087 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, TokenPay has traded down 8.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39,499.76 or 0.99941535 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.08 or 0.00078649 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001262 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003060 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.69 or 0.00021988 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001949 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002538 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 46% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00015271 BTC.

TokenPay Coin Profile

TokenPay (CRYPTO:TPAY) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 14th, 2017. TokenPay’s total supply is 22,076,271 coins. TokenPay’s official message board is medium.com/tokenpay . The official website for TokenPay is www.tokenpay.com . TokenPay’s official Twitter account is @tokenpay and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TPAY is a fintech product that combines blockchain, suite of wallets and a payment platform that is fully integrated into Gamecloud. The checkout system features payment integrations from 15 different gaming friendly e-wallets and credit card providers along with 16 different cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum and more. TokenPay is a blockchain project that incorporates Bitcoin cryptographic technology with advanced security and privacy features. Additionally, TokenPay is building out a platform that combines banking and a closed-end private exchange. This enables wider adoption of the coin via consumer and merchant services. Developing a TokenPay coin and the infrastructure to support its everyday seamless use is a crucial step. “

Buying and Selling TokenPay

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TokenPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TokenPay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TokenPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

