Tom Libassi Buys 35,000 Shares of Helios Underwriting Plc (LON:HUW) Stock

Helios Underwriting Plc (LON:HUW – Get Rating) insider Tom Libassi acquired 35,000 shares of Helios Underwriting stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 158 ($2.12) per share, with a total value of £55,300 ($74,198.31).

Tom Libassi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 31st, Tom Libassi purchased 5,000 shares of Helios Underwriting stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 168 ($2.25) per share, with a total value of £8,400 ($11,270.63).

HUW stock opened at GBX 157.50 ($2.11) on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 169.43 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 163.53. Helios Underwriting Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 140 ($1.88) and a twelve month high of GBX 195 ($2.62). The firm has a market capitalization of £108.50 million and a PE ratio of -32.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.91.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Helios Underwriting in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

About Helios Underwriting

Helios Underwriting Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides access to a limited liability investment for its shareholders in the Lloyd's insurance market in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Syndicate Participation and Investment Management. The company participates in the Lloyd's insurance market through a portfolio of Lloyd's syndicates.

