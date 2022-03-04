Toncoin (TON) Price Hits $1.80 on Major Exchanges

Toncoin (CURRENCY:TON) traded down 6.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 4th. Over the last week, Toncoin has traded down 18.3% against the dollar. Toncoin has a total market capitalization of $2.19 billion and $2.62 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Toncoin coin can currently be bought for about $1.80 or 0.00004619 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002573 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001851 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.59 or 0.00042673 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,595.30 or 0.06675552 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38,842.10 or 0.99908392 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.21 or 0.00044270 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.71 or 0.00048114 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002913 BTC.

Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 1,221,401,181 coins.

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Toncoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Toncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

