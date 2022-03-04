Toro (NYSE:TTC) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $89.70

The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $89.70 and last traded at $90.39, with a volume of 2658 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $93.12.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TTC. StockNews.com lowered shares of Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Toro from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.33.

The stock has a market cap of $9.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.63, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $97.24 and its 200-day moving average is $100.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $932.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $972.07 million. Toro had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 32.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Toro Company will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a boost from Toro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 27th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Toro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.75%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TTC. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. raised its position in Toro by 0.8% during the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 13,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Toro by 58.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. raised its position in Toro by 12.0% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in Toro by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its position in Toro by 0.8% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 16,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

The Toro Co is in the business of designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through the following segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment consists of turf and landscape equipment, rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, snow & ice management equipment, and irrigation and lighting products.

