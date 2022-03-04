Tranchess Price Reaches $0.76 on Major Exchanges (CHESS)

Tranchess (CURRENCY:CHESS) traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 4th. During the last seven days, Tranchess has traded down 12.8% against the US dollar. Tranchess has a total market capitalization of $49.25 million and $22.44 million worth of Tranchess was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tranchess coin can now be bought for about $0.76 or 0.00001938 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39,029.62 or 1.00196341 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.91 or 0.00076796 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001264 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003030 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.51 or 0.00021848 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002575 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00015183 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $106.95 or 0.00274558 BTC.

Tranchess Profile

CHESS is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Tranchess’ total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 65,228,148 coins. Tranchess’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ChessCoin is a PoW&PoS hybrid cryptocurrency, in which the Proof of Work stage ended before the launch, therefore CHESS can be considered 100% Proof of Stake. ChessCoin was designed to be used as a reward for winning online chess competitions, but can be used as a currency and sent anywhere almost instantly. “

Tranchess Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tranchess directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tranchess should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tranchess using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

