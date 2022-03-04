TransGlobe Energy (TSE:TGL) Hits New 52-Week High at $5.19

TransGlobe Energy Co. (TSE:TGL – Get Rating) (NYSE:TGA)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$5.19 and last traded at C$5.13, with a volume of 32966 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$4.68.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TGL. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$319.00 target price on shares of TransGlobe Energy in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$375.00 target price on shares of TransGlobe Energy in a research note on Friday, January 28th.

Get TransGlobe Energy alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of C$369.24 million and a P/E ratio of 9.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$4.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$3.44.

TransGlobe Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in Egypt and Canada. The company holds interests in four production sharing concessions, which include West Gharib, West Bakr, NW Gharib, and South Ghazalat, Egypt; and owns production and working interests in facilities in the Cardium light oil and Mannville liquid-rich gas assets in the Harmattan area of west central Alberta, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TransGlobe Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransGlobe Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.