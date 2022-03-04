Transocean (NYSE:RIG) Trading Up 6.9%

Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating)’s share price was up 6.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $4.05 and last traded at $4.03. Approximately 719,973 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 18,296,943 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.77.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on RIG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Transocean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Transocean from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Capital One Financial reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Transocean in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.40.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.30 and a beta of 3.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $621.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $658.84 million. Transocean had a negative net margin of 23.16% and a negative return on equity of 4.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Transocean Ltd. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RIG. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Transocean by 186.9% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 168,700 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 109,900 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Transocean by 405.5% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 870,474 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $4,048,000 after buying an additional 698,290 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Transocean by 175.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,843,462 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $35,452,000 after buying an additional 4,994,272 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Transocean by 277.5% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 107,666 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 79,148 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Transocean during the second quarter valued at approximately $191,000. 49.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Transocean Ltd. engages in the provision of offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells. It also owns and operates offshore drilling fleet such as ultra-deepwater, harsh-environment, deepwater, and midwater rigs. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Steinhausen, Switzerland.

