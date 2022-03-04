TransUnion (TRU) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of TransUnion (NYSE: TRU) recently:

2/23/2022 – TransUnion had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $140.00 to $124.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/23/2022 – TransUnion had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $130.00 to $105.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/23/2022 – TransUnion was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $102.00 price target on the stock.

2/23/2022 – TransUnion had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $120.00 to $118.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/23/2022 – TransUnion had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc from $126.00 to $115.00.

1/27/2022 – TransUnion was downgraded by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $105.00 price target on the stock.

1/20/2022 – TransUnion is now covered by analysts at Barclays PLC. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/5/2022 – TransUnion had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $124.00 to $130.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of TransUnion stock traded up $2.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $96.22. 1,823,993 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,607,032. TransUnion has a twelve month low of $83.11 and a twelve month high of $125.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.43 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.02). TransUnion had a return on equity of 23.01% and a net margin of 15.66%. The company had revenue of $789.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $816.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. TransUnion’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.57%.

In other TransUnion news, Director Siddharth N. Mehta sold 42,658 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.58, for a total transaction of $4,973,069.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 3,500 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.99, for a total transaction of $307,965.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,684 shares of company stock worth $5,616,686. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of TransUnion by 66.7% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 225 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of TransUnion in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransUnion in the second quarter worth $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of TransUnion in the third quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of TransUnion by 114.4% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 253 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

