Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI) PT Lowered to $32.00

Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $37.00 to $32.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective points to a potential upside of 56.79% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Treace Medical Concepts from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Treace Medical Concepts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Treace Medical Concepts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.75.

Treace Medical Concepts stock opened at $20.41 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.74. Treace Medical Concepts has a 1 year low of $15.00 and a 1 year high of $37.17. The company has a current ratio of 12.62, a quick ratio of 11.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.11). On average, equities analysts forecast that Treace Medical Concepts will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Sean F. Scanlan sold 38,862 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.16, for a total transaction of $783,457.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James T. Treace sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.06, for a total value of $1,204,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 293,279 shares of company stock worth $5,075,843.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 69,823.8% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,905,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,070,000 after buying an additional 5,896,618 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Treace Medical Concepts by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,454,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,759,000 after purchasing an additional 597,376 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Treace Medical Concepts by 121.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,518,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,310,000 after purchasing an additional 832,591 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Treace Medical Concepts in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,634,000. Finally, Next Century Growth Investors LLC raised its stake in Treace Medical Concepts by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 1,083,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,143,000 after purchasing an additional 89,032 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.54% of the company’s stock.

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, an orthopedic medical device company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of device and/or biologic solutions for foot and ankle surgeons in the United States. It offers Lapiplasty procedure that allows podiatric surgeons to treat all three dimensions of the bunion, providing patients with a cosmetic and medical improvement.

