TrezarCoin (TZC) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $8.00

TrezarCoin (CURRENCY:TZC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 4th. Over the last seven days, TrezarCoin has traded 8.9% higher against the dollar. One TrezarCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. TrezarCoin has a market capitalization of $143,922.35 and $8.00 worth of TrezarCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TrezarCoin Profile

TrezarCoin (CRYPTO:TZC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. It launched on September 3rd, 2017. TrezarCoin’s total supply is 272,429,050 coins and its circulating supply is 260,429,050 coins. TrezarCoin’s official Twitter account is @TrezarCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . TrezarCoin’s official website is trezarcoin.com . The Reddit community for TrezarCoin is /r/TrezarCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “TrezorCoin is a proof of work cryptocurrency supporting multi-algo mining through PoS and PoW. It uses NeoScrypt PoW, Sha256d PoS and BLAKE2s for Blockhashing and has implemented 0% PoS by Ghostlander. “

TrezarCoin Coin Trading

