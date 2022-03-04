Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.03), Fidelity Earnings reports. Tricon Residential updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.600-$0.640 EPS.

Shares of TCN stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.74. The company had a trading volume of 1,745,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 582,554. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.94. Tricon Residential has a one year low of $5.49 and a one year high of $15.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Get Tricon Residential alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.058 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Tricon Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TCN. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tricon Residential in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,090,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Tricon Residential during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,684,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Tricon Residential during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $496,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Tricon Residential during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,672,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in Tricon Residential during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,155,000.

Several research firms recently commented on TCN. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Tricon Residential from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Tricon Residential from C$18.50 to C$21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Tricon Residential in a research report on Sunday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.50 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tricon Residential from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Tricon Residential from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tricon Residential has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.13.

Tricon Residential Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tricon Residential, Inc is a residential real estate investment company. It owns and operates single family rental homes and multi-family rental apartments in the United States and Canada. It operates through the five reportable segments: Single Family Rental Business,Multi Family Rental Business, Residential Development Business, Private Funds and Advisory Business and Corporate Activities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tricon Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tricon Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.