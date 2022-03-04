Truist Financial Lowers Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Price Target to $603.00

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $606.00 to $603.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the retailer’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective points to a potential upside of 13.12% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on COST. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Cowen upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $520.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $544.96.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock opened at $533.05 on Friday. Costco Wholesale has a 12-month low of $307.00 and a 12-month high of $571.49. The stock has a market cap of $236.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $519.39 and its 200-day moving average is $499.90.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.18. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.77% and a net margin of 2.54%. The business had revenue of $51.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Costco Wholesale will post 12.67 EPS for the current year.

In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,218 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.09, for a total value of $1,228,971.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 4,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.02, for a total value of $2,224,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,536 shares of company stock valued at $7,883,601 over the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COST. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 7.3% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 36,303 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $16,313,000 after buying an additional 2,470 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 7.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,467,320 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $580,575,000 after buying an additional 97,511 shares during the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 2.0% in the third quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 16,567 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,444,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 148.8% in the third quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 4,230 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,901,000 after purchasing an additional 2,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 132.4% in the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 6,058 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,722,000 after purchasing an additional 3,451 shares during the last quarter. 66.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: United States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

