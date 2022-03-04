Truist Financial Raises Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Price Target to $686.00

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $659.00 to $686.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 18.56% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on AVGO. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Broadcom from $723.00 to $703.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Cowen increased their target price on Broadcom from $500.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. The analyst said its margin and FCF profile remains unmatched and its $10B buyback signals commitment to capital returns though management and he wouldn’t exclude further M&A. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $720.00 target price (up from $590.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Broadcom from $560.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Broadcom from $665.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $663.15.

AVGO opened at $578.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $237.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.00. Broadcom has a 52-week low of $419.14 and a 52-week high of $677.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $598.50 and its 200-day moving average is $554.67.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.08 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.61 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 46.31% and a net margin of 24.54%. Broadcom’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Broadcom will post 29.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Broadcom news, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $626.99 per share, with a total value of $99,691.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $648.10, for a total value of $1,296,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

