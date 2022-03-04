Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) Shares Purchased by Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating) by 24.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,085 shares during the period. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings in Trupanion were worth $1,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trupanion in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Trupanion in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Trupanion in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Trupanion during the 3rd quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Trupanion by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. 83.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TRUP traded down $2.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $83.07. 11,386 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 471,846. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -106.72 and a beta of 1.95. Trupanion, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.74 and a 12 month high of $158.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.15.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.02). Trupanion had a negative net margin of 4.94% and a negative return on equity of 8.69%. The company had revenue of $194.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

In other Trupanion news, insider Tricia Plouf sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.55, for a total value of $432,425.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Murray B. Low sold 393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.34, for a total value of $56,725.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,451 shares of company stock valued at $5,430,648 in the last three months. Company insiders own 6.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TRUP. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Trupanion from $183.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Trupanion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $129.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Trupanion from $150.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Trupanion from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Trupanion to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.80.

Trupanion, Inc engages in the provision of medical insurance for cats and dogs. It operates through the following segments: Subscription Business and Other Business. The Subscription Business segment is involved in the monthly subscriptions of pet medical insurance. The Others Business segment includes companies or organizations that choose to provide medical insurance for cats and dogs as a benefit to their employees or members.

