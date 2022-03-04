TrustSwap Market Capitalization Tops $63.16 Million (SWAP)

TrustSwap (CURRENCY:SWAP) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 4th. Over the last seven days, TrustSwap has traded 6% higher against the U.S. dollar. TrustSwap has a market cap of $63.16 million and $572,877.00 worth of TrustSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TrustSwap coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.65 or 0.00001638 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002529 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002531 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.79 or 0.00034890 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.87 or 0.00103396 BTC.

TrustSwap Coin Profile

TrustSwap is a coin. Its launch date was July 9th, 2020. TrustSwap’s total supply is 99,995,164 coins and its circulating supply is 97,555,164 coins. TrustSwap’s official website is trustswap.org . TrustSwap’s official Twitter account is @trustswap and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TrustSwap is a novel platform with several use cases. It allows employers to have payments delivered at an exact time & date to any employee through an accountable smart contract, program payment to a loved one when the owner passes away, and more. “

Buying and Selling TrustSwap

