Tscan Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRX) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Tscan Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRX – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,900 shares, a drop of 39.1% from the January 31st total of 54,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TCRX. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Tscan Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tscan Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Tscan Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $450,000. Deer Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tscan Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $5,605,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its holdings in Tscan Therapeutics by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 550,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,475,000 after acquiring an additional 53,417 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Tscan Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Tscan Therapeutics by 98.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 12,635 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.87% of the company’s stock.

TCRX opened at $3.91 on Friday. Tscan Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.82 and a fifty-two week high of $14.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.78 and its 200 day moving average is $6.86.

TScan Therapeutics Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development of T-cell receptor engineered T cell therapies for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company’s lead product pipeline consist TSC-100 and TSC-101. TScan Therapeutics Inc is based in WALTHAM, Mass.

